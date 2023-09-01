Transfer News: Chelsea announce 2 departures; PSG agree €90m deal for Muani
Chelsea announce 2 departures
Chelsea have announced the departures of two players on deadline day. Callum Hudson-Odoi has completed a permanent transfer to Nottingham Forest, ending his 16-year association with Chelsea while Mason Burstow has completed a season-long loan move to Championship side Sunderland.
Source: @ChelseaFC
PSG have reached verbal agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign Randal Kolo Muani for €90m (€75m fixed & €15m add-ons). Five year deal agreed weeks ago and deal now completed. Kolo Muani had already passed medical tests in Paris, approved by Eintracht Frankfurt.
Source: @FabrizioRomano
Cancelo and Felix to Barcelona
Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix moves to Barcelona is done. Cancelo joins from Manchester City while Felix moves from Atletico Madrid. Both straight season-long loan deal, no options to buy.
Source: @David_Ornstein
Liverpool announce the signing of Gravenberch
Liverpool have announced the signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Bundesliga side, Bayern Munich. Gravenberch joins the Red on a five-year contract
Source: @LFC
BSfutbol (
)