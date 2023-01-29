Transfer News: Chelsea and Arsenal battle for 2 EPL stars, Spurs complete second January signing

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea and Arsenal battle for 2 EPL stars

Chelsea and Arsenal have been targeting similar players in recent transfer window. Currently, the London rivals are linked to two premier league midfielders. Arteta has voiced his concern over his midfield and would love to Improve it. Arsenal and Chelsea have sent opening bids for Caicedo. While Chelsea’s offer was rejected, They are still pushing for the player.

Declan Rice is the second player but clubs want. The Chelsea academy graduate has been linked to Chelsea in the last 4 transfer windows. According to TeleFootball, Arsenal is also now interested. Both clubs want rice to join this summer.

Spurs complete second January signing

Tottenham has completed their second summer signing. Following the arrival of Danjuma, Spurs have reached ed full agreement with Sporting for the signing of Pedro Porro. The defender bid farewell to Sporting fans last night as he prepares to travel to London. He will sign a deal till 2028.

Navas wants EPL move

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper, Keylor Navas has agreed to join EPL side, Northigham forest on a loan deal till the end of the season. PSG’s decision to let him leave as they would be paying most of his Salary.

