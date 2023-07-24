Transfer News: Chelsea & Al-Hilal Interested in Signing Mbappé, Arsenal Interested In Axel Disasi

Chelsea & Al-Hilal Interested in Signing Mbappé

According to RMC Sports’ Fabrice Hawkins, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappé may leave the club during the summer transfer window. PSG is eager to avoid him leaving as a free agent due to having only one year left on his contract.

Real Madrid has been highly speculated to make an offer for the Frenchman, but Chelsea and another English club are also reportedly interested. Additionally, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal is willing to offer Mbappé a €400 million salary over two years, along with a €200 million transfer fee for PSG.

While it has been assumed that Mbappé would eventually join Real Madrid, PSG is open to selling him to the highest bidder, potentially leaving Real Madrid at a disadvantage. It remains to be seen if Real Madrid will take these rumours seriously and make a move for Mbappé this summer.

Arsenal Interested In Axel Disasi

According to The Sun, Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Monaco defender Axel Disasi, which could potentially bring competition with William Saliba. The Gunners have been looking to strengthen their squad this summer, with the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber already joining. However, their lack of defensive depth remains a concern, and Disasi is being seen as a possible solution. Other clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea, and Newcastle, are also said to be monitoring the French international’s situation.

€60m fee ready for Malcom to Saudi

According to Fabrizio Romano, Al Hilal is closing in on the Malcom deal, and there are final details to be sorted out on payment terms for a package of around €55–60 million.He further confirmed that Malcom has already agreed personal terms with Al Hilal and is waiting for the clubs to seal the deal.

