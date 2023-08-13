SPORT

Transfer News: Chelsea agrees 8 year contract with Caicedo, Barcelona still pushing to sign Cancelo.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read

Chelsea agrees 8 year deal with Caicedo.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have agreed an 8 year contract with Brighton midfielder, Caicedo. The deal is valid until June 2031 plus option for further year. Chelsea now have to finalize an agreement with Brighton as both clubs are still negotiating. The player had always wanted Chelsea as he rejected Liverpool proposal.

Barcelona still pushing to sign Cancelo.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Barcelona are still pushing to sign Cancelo from Manchester City. Both teams are still negotiating to reach an agreement for defender. Next week will be very crucial to finalize the deal. Cancelo was not in Manchester City squad against Burnley yesterday.

Adama Traore joins Fulham on a free transfer.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Adama Traore has joined Fulham as a free agent after his contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers expired. The London Club completed his signing after defeating Everton today. The well built Spanish forward will add a lot of quality to the Fulham team.

Sportsmannie (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Liverpool Manager, Klopp relieved ‘super experienced player’ wants to stay

34 mins ago

Video: Joshua Claims 7th Round Knockout Win

34 mins ago

Why Ronaldo has the right to be angry after Milinkovic Savic was named the best player of the tournament

44 mins ago

The First Asian Player to Score 100 Epl Goals, 50 Epl Assists and Win The Epl Golden Boot

56 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button