Transfer News: Chelsea agrees 8 year contract with Caicedo, Barcelona still pushing to sign Cancelo.

Chelsea agrees 8 year deal with Caicedo.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have agreed an 8 year contract with Brighton midfielder, Caicedo. The deal is valid until June 2031 plus option for further year. Chelsea now have to finalize an agreement with Brighton as both clubs are still negotiating. The player had always wanted Chelsea as he rejected Liverpool proposal.

Barcelona still pushing to sign Cancelo.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Barcelona are still pushing to sign Cancelo from Manchester City. Both teams are still negotiating to reach an agreement for defender. Next week will be very crucial to finalize the deal. Cancelo was not in Manchester City squad against Burnley yesterday.

Adama Traore joins Fulham on a free transfer.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Adama Traore has joined Fulham as a free agent after his contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers expired. The London Club completed his signing after defeating Everton today. The well built Spanish forward will add a lot of quality to the Fulham team.

Sportsmannie (

)