Transfer News: Chelsea agree to sell Pulisic to Milan, Chelsea star, Santos on Barca’s radar

Chelsea agree to sell Pulisic to Milan

AC Milan have agreed a deal to sign Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic. The fee is understood to be €22m, according to Sky Sports. Pulisic has been given permission to have a medical and finalise personal terms.

Chelsea have also negotiated a significant sell on percentage on any future transfer.

Chelsea star, Santos on Barca’s radar

Barcelona have Chelsea star, Andrey Santos– who has only just arrived at the Premier League club after visa issues – on their list of possible long-term replacements for Sergio Busquets, reports The Mail.

Dundee sign Mexican striker Pineda

Dundee have signed Mexican striker Diego Pineda from Correcaminos UAT. The 28-year-old’s arrival follows that of his compatriot Antonio Portales, who joined the club earlier this summer.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty said: “I am extremely pleased to have this deal agreed.

“It came about after securing the signing of Antonio Portales. We spoke to Antonio to find out who the best strikers in his league were and who he didn’t like playing against and Diego’s name was a really prominent figure.

“Our recruitment team then did a lot of work looking into Diego and what he had to offer, and everything we saw of him greatly impressed us. He is a proper No 9, his movement is great and he scores all types of goals. He is a grafter, he works centre-halves, he gets into real goal-scoring positions, he scores from crosses and gets on the end of things.”

Terry returns to Chelsea academy

Former Chelsea captain John Terry announced his return to the academy of the Premier League club just less than a month after his stint with Leicester City, where he was assistant manager. The 42-year-old former England skipper returned to Chelsea in a coaching consultancy role in 2022, before joining Dean Smith’s coaching staff at Leicester in April.

Terry’s contract at Leicester was not renewed following the side’s relegation from the English top flight.

“I’m delighted to be back Home working in the academy and continuing my role at the club,” Terry, who started his coaching career in 2018 as an assistant manager at Aston Villa, said in an Instagram post.

The former defender and five-time Premier League champion won every major trophy during his 19-year stint at Stamford Bridge, making him Chelsea’s most successful captain.

chelseaupdatez (

)