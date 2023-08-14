Transfer News: Chelsea agree personal terms to sign Lavia, Chelsea completes the signing of Caicedo.

Chelsea agree personal terms to sign La.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have agreed personal terms to sign Romeo La from Southampton. The player said Yes to Chelsea despite Liverpool interest. Both clubs are negotiating to finalize the deal soon. Chelsea are planning to unveil La after the signing Caicedo from Brighton.

Chelsea completes the signing of Caicedo.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have completed the signing of Caicedo from Brighton for a fee of 115 million pounds. The defensive midfielder penned down an eight year deal with an option for a further season. The player has always loved Chelsea that is why he chose them ahead of Liverpool.

West Ham completes signing of Ward-Prowse.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that West Ham have completed the signing of a new midfielder, Ward-Prowse from Southampton for a fee of 30 million pounds. He signed a long term contract with the London Club and will add a lot of quality to team.

