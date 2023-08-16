Transfer News: Chelsea agree Lavia fee; Man United agree personal terms with Pavard

Chelsea agree La fee

Chelsea have agreed a fee of £53m plus £5m in add-ons for Southampton midfielder Romeo La. The midfielder, who only joined Southampton from Manchester City last summer, was also a target for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side had a bid accepted for the Belgian youngster but could be about to lose out to Chelsea for yet another target.

Elye Wahi Wants West Ham Move

Elye Wahi wants to join West Ham and his representatives have informed Montpellier of his wish.

Tottenham, PSG, Chelsea and Frankfurt were all interested in the striker. (Source: Santi_J_FM)

Man City accept offer from Al Nassr for Laporte

Manchester City have accepted an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr for centre-back Aymeric Laporte, according the Athletic. The Spanish defender is thought to be open to the possibility of a move to the Gulf state.

The 29-year-old defender struggled for minutes at City last year, making only 12 Premier League appearances, and was a late substitute during the opening-day win at Burnley on Friday. He has two years remaining on his City contract.

Laporte has also seen his competition at City increase over the summer, with Josko Gvardiol — a fellow left-footed centre-back — arriving from RB Leipzig for €90million (£77.6m, $98.6m).

Al Nassr, meanwhile, have so far signed Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana and Alex Telles amid the Saudi Pro League’s summer of big spending. They also brought in Cristiano Ronaldo last December following his exit from Manchester United.

Man United agree personal terms with Pavard

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard. German outlet Bild are reporting that the France international wants to make the move to Old Trafford. Pavard is lined up as a potential replacement for Harry Maguire. But despite an agreement between United and Pavard, a fee is yet to be finalised with Bayern. It is claimed there is currently a £20m difference in valuation of the player.

Okilolonglife (

)