Transfer News: Chelsea Agree Gusto Deal, Man United Hold Marco Reus Talk, Brighton Reject Arsenal Caicedo Bid

As the winter transfer deadline continues to approach with great pace and momentum, many teams in Europe are keen on finalizing their business in the window before the 31st of January. As it stands, English Premier League clubs are reportedly the highest spenders this winter with Chelsea topping the chart.

Chelsea agree Gusto deal

According to the latest report from Mirror, Chelsea football club has agreed on a deal to sign Lyon right back Malo Gusto. The youngster is regarded as one of the most prolific rising talents in Europe, and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly sees him as a good replacement for Azpilicueta.

Apart from replacing Azpilicueta, he will provide healthy competition for Reece James. Chelsea has already splashed out over £200m this winter and has agreed to a £26m deal to lure the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge.

Brighton rejects Arsenal’s Moises bid

Current premier league leaders Arsenal reportedly tabled a huge offer of £60 million for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. Arsenal is desperate to sign the Ecuador international after Thomas Partey’s injury. According to the latest report, Brighton rejected the offer, with the team’s hierarchies demanding more from the Gunners.

Man United holds Marco Reus Talk

Manchester United has reportedly held talks with German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for Marco Reus transfer. The reports made it known that Reus’s contract is set to expire in the summer and United is exploring the possibility of bringing the winger on a free transfer next season.

