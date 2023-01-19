SPORT

Transfer News: Chelsea Agree Deal To Sign Nigerian Born Forward, Noni Madueke

Chelsea football club have made a huge breakthrough in their pursuit of 20 year old Nigerian born striker, Noni Madueke.

According to a report by Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea football club have reached an agreement with Dutch club, PSV Eindhoven for Noni Madueke.

Noni Madueke will join Chelsea on a permanent deal for a package close to €35 Million. Madueke will sign long term deal in few days.

Chelsea football club have been strongly linked with the young Nigerian in the last few days. He is highly rated and has represented England in the youth level such as under 16 and under 18. Since he is yet to play for the English National team, he is very much eligible to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Noni Madueke becomes Chelsea’s 5th signing in the 2023 January transfer window after the club signed Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Joao Felix and David Datro Fofana.

