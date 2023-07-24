Transfer News: Chelsea agree deal in principle for Michael Olise; Arsenal want £35m for Balogun

Chelsea agree deal in principle for Olise

According to RMC Sport, Chelsea are actively pursuing Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise and have submitted an initial offer of £39 million ($51 million) with add-ons.

Olise, who missed England’s participation in the European U21 Championships due to a hamstring injury, is fascinated by the idea of joining the Blues, who have reached an agreement in principle to sign the midfielder.

Arsenal want £35m for Balogun

Arsenal’s asking price for Folarin Balogun has reportedly dropped. Inter Milan are keen on signing the striker, who has featured for the Gunners in pre-season. Corriere dello Sport claims that Arsenal were initially demanding around £43m for Balogun. However, the valuation is now said to have dropped to around £35m. Balogun is now the top striker target for Inter after leapfrogging Alvaro Morata on their wishlist.

Arsenal and Chelsea join hunt for United target

According to The Sun, both the Gunners and Mauricio Pochettino’s new club are weighing up a move for AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi. Disasi has reportedly been on the radar of United this summer as an option to provide strength to their defence. The 25-year-old is believed to be keen on an exit from the Ligue 1 club so as to further his career.

Marco Silva turns down offer from Al Ahli

Fulham boss Marco Silva has turned down the offer from Al Ahli. It’s the second offer he’s turned down from Saudi Arabia. As Sky Sports reported earlier this week, the Portuguese was to be offered £40m for a two-year deal to become the club’s new manager.

