Transfer News: Chelsea Agree £40m For Mohammed Kudus; Man Utd Strike Hojlund Agreement

Chelsea Agree £40m For Mohammed Kudus

According to Football insider, Chelsea have agreed a deal of £40m for Mohammed Kudus. Much of the focus at Chelsea in the last few weeks has been on Premier league star player Moises Caicedo. According to Football Insider Chelsea have struck a £40m deal with the Ajax and are close to agreeing personal terms with the talented attacking midfielder.

Man Utd strike Hojlund agreement

Rasmus Hojlund has agreed to join Manchester United and has turned down a late approach from Paris Saint-Germain – despite their offer of a greater financial package. The Atalanta striker is set to become United’s third arrival of the summer. Attack-minded midfielder Mason Mount completed his move to Old Trafford earlier this summer before the club also moved to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan. United will now need to agree a fee with the Italian outfit, who are currently mulling over an opening bid.

Liverpool confirm Henderson exit

Liverpool have confirmed that Jordan Henderson has left the club and competed his move to the Saudi Pro League.

Chelsea £24m offer for Elye Wahi rejected

Chelsea have had a bid worth up to £24million rejected for Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, writes Nizaar Kinsella. The 20-year-old is keen for the two clubs to find an agreement allowing him a pathway to Stamford Bridge through partner club Strasbourg. They are expected to take Wahi on a season-long loan deal, having already agreed to sign Chelsea winger Angelo Gabriel on a temporary basis after the pre-season tour of the United States.

