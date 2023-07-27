Transfer News: Chelsea agree £40m for Mohammed Kudus; Man Utd launch €60m offer for Rasmus Hojlund

Chelsea agree £40m for Mohammed Kudus

Much of the focus at Chelsea in the last few weeks has of course been on Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. Still, it appears Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus is next on their radar. Football Insider claim the Blues have struck a £40m deal with the Dutch giants and are close to agreeing personal terms with the 22-year-old.

Man Utd launch €60m offer for Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United have made an offer of €50million (£42m) plus €10m (£8.5m) in add-ons for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. Erik ten Hag has made the 20-year-old his top striker target with the club having already agreed personal terms. Atalanta are holding out for more than £60m for the Denmark international but with talks ongoing, The Athletic report there is optimism a deal will be struck. Hojlund, who scored nine times in 32 appearances in his first season in Serie A, is United’s priority target but United have warned they will not overpay for the Denmark international.

Chelsea to decide over next steps regarding Caicedo pursuit

Chelsea are deciding on their next step regarding their pursuit of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. Sky Sports has been told they are comfortable with their approach so far – and with their valuation of the player.

Brighton rejected a £70m bid last week and are thought to want closer to £100m. Chelsea will be patient given the magnitude of a potential deal and will continue to be disciplined.

However, they do have other options if a deal cannot be struck with Brighton.

Fulham and Lazio interested in Hudson-Odoi

Fulham remain interested in signing Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi. Talks have taken place between both clubs but there is no agreement on a fee.

Fulham are keeping their options open and have other targets in that position. Lazio are also keen on Hudson-Odoi, who has entered the final year of his contract at Chelsea.

