Transfer News: Chelsea agree £38m deal for Disasi, Hazard could retire after Real Madrid exit

Chelsea agree £38m deal for Disasi

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a £38million deal in principle with Monaco for defender Axel Disasi. The France international centre-back, who is also comfortable at right-back, is now set to undergo a medical ahead of his proposed switch to Stamford Bridge. The transfer has come totally out of the blue as the Blues continue to turn the screw in their pursuit of new recruits The Athletic are reporting that Chelsea have now tied up an agreement for Disasi with Monaco after pipping Manchester United and Newcastle to his signature.

Hazard could retire after Real Madrid exit

A lack of suitable offers could prompt Eden Hazard to retire at 32, according to Diario AS ( Football Espana). The Belgian international left Real Madrid early this summer, after it emerged he was not in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the upcoming season. Reports of interest from Belgium and the United States have yet to lead to anything concrete for the forward, who won two Premier League titles with Chelsea before moving to Spain in 2019.

Mane Close To Join Ronaldo Club Al Nassr

Senegalese striker, Sadio Mane is so close to completing his move to Cristiano Ronaldo club, Al Nassr from Bayern Munich. Fabrizio Romano revealed that Sadio Mane will carry out his medical tests tomorrow, Monday in Dubai in order to finalize his move to Al Nassr. The player has already said goodbye to his Bayern Munich team mates as he left them.

