Transfer News: Chelsea Agree £25 million Deal For Sanchez, Arsenal Eyeing €15m Deal for Djibril Sow

Chelsea agree £25m deal for Sanchez

According to the Mirror, Chelsea have agreed a £25m deal with Brighton to sign goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

The fee is inclusive of add-ons and a sell-on clause. Sanchez is now set to undergo a medical.

He has been signed to provide cover and competition for first-choice Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Sanchez, who has two caps for Spain, came through the academy at Brighton but fell behind Jason Steele in the pecking order last season.

Arsenal eyeing €15m deal for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Djibril Sow

As per Calciomercato, Arsenal is considering a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow this summer to further strengthen their squad. Despite already securing three new signings, totaling around £200m, including a club record fee for Declan Rice, the Gunners remain active in the market, as reported by Calciomercato.

The 26-year-old midfielder has drawn interest from Lazio after impressing in Germany, but Arsenal is reportedly pursuing the move aggressively. However, Sevilla is also reportedly in contention for Sow’s signature, and as per Calciomercato’s report, the player is yet to make a decision regarding his future.

Manchester United attempting to hijack Liverpool’s move for Romeo La

According to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, Manchester United are eyeing a potential move for Romeo La, aiming to hijack Liverpool’s pursuit of the player. While negotiations between the Reds and Southampton are ongoing, no agreement has been reached which leaves room for any club to meet the £50m asking price.

Despite their interest in La, Manchester United’s top midfield target remains Soyfan Amrabat, who would cost a similar fee. However, any deal for either defensive midfielder hinges on the Red Devils raising funds by offloading some players. The club has received offers for several fringe options but has yet to receive an offer that meets their valuation.

