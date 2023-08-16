Transfer News: Chelsea activate Olise’s release clause; Arsenal eyeing move for Marc Guehi

Chelsea activate Olise’s release clause

According to Romano Fabrizio, Chelsea have activated £35m release clause for Michael Olise deal. Talks will now proceed with player side to make deal happen — but intial green light from Olise already there.

In the process, Mauricio Pochettino’s side are set to beat reigning treble winners Manchester City to his signature, with Pep Guardiola’s side also interested in the Frenchman. They have, however, moved onto Jeremy Doku and Lucas Paqueta.

It’s been another big-spending transfer window for the Blues, who finally landed Moises Caicedo on Monday as the midfielder joined from Brighton for an initial €116m (£100m).

Chelsea still keen on signing Toney

Chelsea are still interested in taking Brentford striker Ivan Toney to the club despite his current betting ban. The English forward is likely to be back in competitive action come the end of January and was a major target for the Blues prior to his charges. Brentford reportedly want over £60million for him but may be backed into a corner due to his contract situation.

SOURCE: Football London

Sheyi Ojo: Cardiff winger moves to Belgian club KV Kortrijk on loan Cardiff City winger Sheyi Ojo has joined Belgian club KV Kortrijk on a season-long loan. The former Liverpool player did not feature in Erol Bulut’s squad for either of Cardiff’s two Championship games so far. The 26-year-old was a late substitute in Cardiff’s Carabao Cup win over Colchester United.

Neymar Completes Al-Hilal Move

Neymar has completed a stunning move from Paris Saint Germain to Saudi Arabian side, Al-Hilal. He has signed a two-year deal. (Source: Al-Hilal)

Arsenal eyeing move for Marc Guehi

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a move to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace this summer, as a potential replacement for Gabriel. This news comes after the Gunners centre-back was linked with a surprise move out to Saudi Arabia. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will obviously not want to lose the 25-year-old Brazilian – he has been a key player for the Spaniard since he signed him in 2020. However, money talks. And if a club from the Saudi Pro League come knocking for Gabriel, it would be no surprise at all if the Gunners sell him for a huge profit. Should that happen though, Arteta will have to sign a top-class defender to come in and replace the former Lille ace. And the Arsenal manager seemingly has an elite player lined up for that particular scenario…

