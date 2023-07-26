Transfer News: Chelsea accept £32m Juve bid for Lukaku; Amrabat rejects Liverpool for Man United

Chelsea accept £32m bid for Lukaku

Juventus are desperate to complete a deal for Romelu Lukaku. Chelsea have accepted a £32m bid from the Old Lady for the striker, with personal terms also reportedly settled. La Repubblica note that the transfer was reliant on Dusan Vlahovic’s sale from Juve but they are now said to be keen to get Lukaku through the door regardless. And that will lead to the Turin side seeking an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent move if Vlahovic isn’t sold.

Amrabat rejects Liverpool for United

Reports coming out of Italy suggest Sofyan Amrabat has rejected Liverpool in favour of a move to Manchester United. Corriere della Sera claims the Fiorentina midfielder has rejected the chance to team up with Jurgen Klopp, though a move to Old Trafford is far from done. Despite reports on Monday night claiming the two clubs had agreed a fee, the Serie A side are said to want £30m for the 26-year-old but United are hoping to negotiate a cut-price deal.

Spurs accept bid for Sanchez from Spartak

Tottenham have accepted a £12.9m (€15m) bid from Spartak Moscow for defender Davinson Sanchez. Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou said Sanchez is “exploring his options”.

Sanchez is thought to be “reluctant” about the potential move. He has entered the final year of his Tottenham contract.

Man United identify Kudus as Hojlund alternative

United have identified Mohammed Kudus as a potential alternative to Rasmus Hojlund following Atalanta’s high demands, according to the Mirror. Erik ten Hag’s side have made clear their stance on Hojlund, informing Atalanta they refuse to pay more than £60m for the Danish striker. The Serie A side are wanting closer to £80, which is forcing the Reds to look elsewhere in case middle ground is not found. Kudus scored 18 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions for Ajax last season and can operate across the front three and in attacking midfield.

