Transfer News: Chelsea accept £10m deal for Ampadu, Man Utd told to pay £70m for Jordan Pickford

Chelsea accept £10m deal for Ampadu

Chelsea have accepted a deal worth up to £10million from Leeds for Ethan Ampadu, writes Nizaar Kinsella. The 22-year-old has been included in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for the pre-season tour of the USA, but will now stay behind to wrap up the move. As exclusively revealed earlier on Monday, the Wales international also had interest from clubs in the Premier League, Italy and Spain but Leeds’ bid was the only concrete interest and will now undergo a medical. Ampadu, who trained under new manager Pochettino last week, has just one year left on his contract and Chelsea were ready to cash in.

Man Utd told to pay £70m for Jordan Pickford

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United will reportedly have to pay £70 million for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. According to The Daily Star, Manchester United are interested in signing Jordan Pickford from Premier League rivals Everton in the summer transfer window. However, Everton want as much as £70 million for Pickford, described as “incredible” by former Toffees winger Andros Townsend on talkSPORT. United thought that they would be able to sign the 29-year-old goalkeeper for £45 million. The Daily Star has reported that United have now moved on from Pickford and are trying to get a deal done with Inter Milan for goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Newcastle Make Bid For Kvaratskhelia.

Newcastle have made a stunning £82m bid for Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. It remains to be seen if Napoli will accept such offer.

