Transfer News: Check Out The Most Expensive 2023 Summer Transfers (PHOTOS)

The 2023 summer transfer window is underway, and European clubs are vigorously engaging in the market to strengthen their squads for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Just as expected, European top clubs are heavily involved in transfer activities, but there has been a shocking entry of Saudi Arabian teams completing substantial and surprising transfers. And with the transfer window still on, below is the current list of the most expensive transfers that have taken place so far, based on the stats provided by Transfermarkt.

Delan Rice to Arsenal (£105 million)

A few moments ago, Arsenal secured the transfer of Declan Rice from West Ham in a record deal worth £105 million for the 24-year-old English midfielder.

Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid (£103 million)

After being linked with several European top clubs, England sensation, Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid in a blockbuster transfer that generated a lot of reactions.

Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea (£60 million)

The Frenchman joined Chelsea officially a few days ago after the deal for his transfer was agreed upon by Leipzig and the Blues back in December 2022.

Giddiwrite (

)