Transfer news: Ceballos valued €15m amid interest from Aston Villa; Chelsea keen for Mbappe

Ceballos valued €15m amid interest from Aston Villa

It has already been a busy summer transfer window at Real Madrid. They have already signed five first-team players (Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz. Jude Bellingham, Joselu Mato, and Arda Guler).

Florentino Perez and his team are monitoring Mbappe’s situation, but they are focusing on departures for the time being. Several younger players have been sold or will soon be sold, with the latest being Sergio Arribas.

Real Madrid’s first team looks well set. Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard, and Mariano Diaz all departed as free agents earlier this summer, but besides that, the squad has not been disturbed.

This could change. Dani Ceballos, who only signed a new contract a few weeks ago, has been linked with a move to Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, and Sport has reported that they are preparing a €15m offer for the 26-year-old.

Ceballos won’t be a regular starter for Real Madrid going forward, with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, and Aurelien Tchouameni. All expected to be ahead of him in the pecking order. However, he is likely to be a useful squad player, like he was last season.

The problem for Ceballos is that Real Madrid has added Bellingham since last season, and with the fixture schedule not as condensed for 2023-24, it means that there is a higher chance that he doesn’t play.

On top of this, Nico Paz has emerged as a genuine first-team contender during pre-season. The Argentine teenager, who only went on Real Madrid’s US pre-season tour because Ceballos is injured, has greatly impressed Carlo Ancelotti in training over the last few weeks.

Paz could also challenge Ceballos for a first-team spot, although a spell in Castilla or a loan move is more likely. Still, it is another piece of competition for the Spanish international, which Real Madrid will be aware of.

The fact of the matter is Real Madrid doesn’t necessarily need the €15m that Aston Villa is planning to offer, although it could be used towards signing Mbappe this summer. In this regard, they may choose to cash in on Ceballos, especially considering they could have lost him for free a few weeks ago. However, Ceballos is an excellent squad player, and as long as he is content in this role, Real Madrid should be looking to retain his services. He showed last season that he is a very good option, although the situation could change if a bigger offer comes.

Chelsea keen for Mbappe

Chelsea transfer news: Kylian Mbappe has been linked with an exit from PSG this summer, with Chelsea amongst those rumoured to be in with an offer.

The French forward is playing out a very public transfer saga with Les Parisiens after he refused to trigger an extension clause in his contract. It leaves the 24-year-old with an ultimatum from the hierarchy in signing a new deal or leaving this summer to avoid losing him for free.

An exit appears to be more likely at this stage, with no progression on the contract side and plenty of discussions surrounding his next destination. A world record bid from Saudi Arabia was accepted by PSG a few weeks ago around the £250million mark, but the player turned down the chance.

The Ligue 1 champions suspect that Mbappe has already agreed a move with Real Madrid, however, that hasn’t ruled out other clubs making a move. Recent reports claim that Chelsea have made initial contact over a potential switch, both as a loan deal and on a permanent.

If that latter is likely to happen, there have been claims that there’s a clear difference in contract demands as the Blues want a longer-term deal over the forward, who would ask for a one-year option that would allow for a move to Real Madrid. Despite that, the Blues are now ranked amongst the favourites to land the Frenchman.

That’s according to Betfair, which claims that the odds on Mbappe joining Chelsea have been slashed from 20/1 down to 9/1 in the past day which has seen the option become the third favourite outcome. Real Madrid has currently ranked 8/15 outright favourites, with a stay at PSG currently 13/8.

Galatasaray ‘could swoop for Ndombele’ after failing to agree a deal with Fred

Galatasaray are set to move for Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele after failing to agree a deal with Manchester United for Fred.

The 26-year-old has failed to live up to expectations in north London, having joined for £55million in 2019.

And Ndombele, who has spent the last two seasons away on loan at Lyon and Serie A champions Napoli, is an option for the Turkish champions, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

New boss Ange Postecoglou is understood to have paved the way for the French midfielder to leave the club this summer.

And reports suggest the Spurs outcast could be available for just £11m.

Galatasaray are still keen to sign wantaway Fred this summer.

Nicolas Pepe set for crunch Arsenal contract talks after Mikel Arteta makes transfer decision

Nicolas Pepe is expected to leave Arsenal in the summer transfer window after a loan spell with OGC Nice in Ligue 1 last term.

Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe is set to hold a meeting with the club to discuss terminating his contract at the Emirates Stadium. The Ivorian winger has fallen the pecking order under Mikel Arteta and spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

A report from Transfermarkt stated that Besiktas are close to signing the 29-year-old from Arsenal on a free transfer. The Ivorian was not included in the Gunners’ pre-season tour of the United States – highlighting the fact that Arteta is not planning on reintegrating him into his squad for the upcoming campaign.

Arsenal boss Arteta was asked about Pepe’s situation earlier this summer. After leaving the winger out of the pre-season squad, he said: “At the moment he is recovering from an injury which is why he’s not here.

“He had a loan spell and we wanted to get much more than we got from that loan spell. We have to see when we come back, understand what the plans are and make the right decision for him.”

