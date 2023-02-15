Transfer News: Cancelo Hints At Future Move Amidst Madrid Links, Blues Still In The Chase For Jude

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cancelo hints at future move amidst Madrid links

In an interview with Fútbol en Movistar Plus+, on-loan Bayern Munich defender João Cancelo stated that interest from Real Madrid would be an honour for him.

However, he added that in the last window, there wasn’t any offer from Real Madrid’s side to sign him from Manchester City before Bayern Munich did.

Chelsea still in the chase for Jude Bellingham

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea are still looking to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham despite their lavish spending this season, and the British record signing of Enzo Fernández.

Bellingham is highly sought after and it’s still in the open where he will leave for, with Real Madrid and Liverpool touted as the favourites. However, Chelsea haven’t backed out of trying to sign him.

Ramos undecided about PSG future

In an interview with RMC ( Fabrizio Romano), PSG veteran defender Sergio Ramos stated he still doesn’t know about his future at the club.

With Ramos’ contract expiring at the end of the season, there’s speculation he will leave PSG. However, Ramos said he is taking it one day at a time and will only focus on the contract in the summer.

Villa expect Martinez bids this summer

Aston Villa are expecting offers for Emiliano Martinez in the summer after the World Cup-winning goalkeeper’s sparkling form… but they are under no pressure to sell with the Argentina No 1 under contract until 2027, according to the Daily Mail.

