Transfer News: Caicedo’s Chelsea Move On The Brink Of Collapse, Chelsea Decide To Target Sanchez

Caicedo’s Chelsea Move On The Brink Of Collapse.

According to Footyinsider247, Chelsea are not currently in active talks to sign Moises Caicedo after Brighton rejected a second bid for him. The Blues have temporarily suspended talks with Brighton and the deal is now facing collapse.

Chelsea Decide To Target Sanchez.

According to Parker Turner, Chelsea expected to make a move for Brighton goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez. The Blues goalkeeper coach Ben Roberts has sung his praises and is keen on a re-union. Brighton open to offers, including loans.

Arsenal Wants To Sign David Raya.

Arsenal are exploring the possibility of a deal to sign David Raya. The Gunners want to recruit the Brentford keeper to give Ramsdale competition.

