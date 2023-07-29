Transfer News: Caicedo to force Chelsea move; Chelsea bid £23.5m for Wahi

Caicedo to force Chelsea move

According to the Times, Moises Caicedo is keen to force move to Chelsea. The midfielder and his representatives will seek further talks with Brighton to try to persuade the club lower the £100m asking price. The Blues have seen a bid of £80m rejected by the Seagulls on Thursday and there is a growing frustration for the 21-year-old who is willing to move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea bid £23.5m for Wahi

Chelsea are reportedly ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Montpellier forward Elye Wahi this summer by making the first bid for the youngster. According to reports the Blues have made an offer worth around £23.5m in their chase for the striker, but they will seemingly have to pay more than that to land him.

DONE DEALS;

Fulham have signed centre-back Calvin Bassey from Ajax for £18m on a four-year contract.

Matthias Jaissle has left RB Salzburg to take over as manager of Al Ahli.

Rangers have signed striker Danilo from Feyenoord for £6m on a five-year contract.

Luton have signed left-back Ryan Giles from Wolves for £4m.

