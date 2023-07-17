Transfer News: Caicedo Frustrated By Delay In Chelsea Move, Rashford Agree New Man United Contract.

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Caicedo Frustrated By Delay In Chelsea Move.

Moises Caicedo has his heart set on a move to Chelsea and is frustrated by the delay and how slow talks is progressing according to journalist, Bobby Vincent. Caicedo’s head will not be turned despite interest from elsewhere and there is a genuine belief in Chelsea that Brighton will eventually accept £80 million.

(Source: BobbyVincentFL)

Rashford Agree New Man United Contract.

Man Utd have reached an agreement in principle with Marcus Rashford over new 5yr contract according to David Ornstein. The deal will run until 2028. Rashford rejected bigger offers from other clubs to stay at United

(Source: David_Ornstein)

Al Hilal Convinced Lukaku Will Join Club.

Al Hilal are still trying to convince Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku to choose the Saudi Pro League over Juventus. The Saudi side were previously rejected by Lukaku earlier in the window but their offer is still on the table.

(Source: Gazzetta_it)

