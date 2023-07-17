Transfer News: Caicedo Frustrated By Delay In Chelsea Move, Mahrez edges closer to £30m Saudi move

Caicedo Frustrated By Delay In Chelsea Move

Moises Caicedo has his heart set on a move to Chelsea and is frustrated by the delay and how slow talks is progressing according to journalist, Bobby Vincent. Caicedo’s head will not be turned despite interest from elsewhere and there is a genuine belief in Chelsea that Brighton will eventually accept £80 million.

Mahrez edges closer to £30m Saudi move

Man City are set to accept a £30m bid for Riyad Mahrez from Saudi club Al Ahly, according to The Athletic. The 32-year-old has reportedly agreed terms worth £25m per year in wages – with a medical scheduled this week. Manchester City are stepping up plans to replace Mahrez.

West Ham weigh up Maguire move

West Ham United are interested in signing Manchester United captain Harry Maguire. It is thought the club are exploring the option of both a loan and a permanent deal for the England international. However, the Hammers are aware wages could prove to be a problem IF a deal was to be agreed between the clubs.

United manager Erik ten Hag has always maintained any decision will effectively rest with the player himself. Other options West Ham are looking at are Torino’s Perr Schuurs, Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah and Luiz Felipe from Real Betis.

Rashford set to sign a new five-year deal with Man Utd

Marcus Rashford is all set to sign a new five-year deal with Manchester United, according to The Athletic. Rashford, whose current contract with the Red Devils expires in 2024, received several lucrative offers from some top European clubs but the English forward decided to stay back at Old Trafford.

SportingAbimbola (

)