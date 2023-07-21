Transfer News: Caicedo Extremely Disappointed With Brighton, Chelsea Announce Player Departure.

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Caicedo Extremely Disappointed With Brighton.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Moises Caicedo is extremely disappointed to still be at Brighton with the new season a few weeks away. Brighton’s ‘asking price’ of £100m (even though this number has never been explicitly quoted to Chelsea) is branded “ridiculous” by multiple sources close to the player. Chelsea are thought to be putting together an £80m bid after their initial bid was rejected but Brighton could reject that as well.

(Source: JacobsBen @caughtoffside)

Chelsea Announce Player Departure.

Chelsea have announced the departure of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, who joins Marseille on a free transfer. The striker joined Chelsea from Barcelona last season but things did go well for him and he fell out of favour under Graham Potter. With the new season a few weeks away, a move away from Chelsea is the best option for both parties.

Source: Chelsea football club.

Inter Miami Target Suarez.

Inter Miami and Grêmio are in negotiations for the transfer of Luis Suárez. The clubs are discussing whether he will leave now or at the end of the year. A transfer fee could be paid to the Brazilian club if the transfer is completed.

(Source: jeremiaswernek )

