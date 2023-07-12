Transfer News: Caicedo Approves Chelsea’s Move, Veiga Open To Arsenal Move

Caicedo Approves Chelsea’s Move

According to a report from express.co.uk, Moises Caicedo would find it tough to pass up the opportunity to join Chelsea after approving the potential transfer in a statement to TCTELEVISION.

He said to TCTELEVISION:”It’s a big team that’s true. A very historic team and I can’t say no because it’s a very big, historic, beautiful team. The city as well is beautiful”

This summer, the midfielder from Brighton has been linked with a transfer to Stamford Bridge, and the Blues are apparently in negotiations with Brighton over a £100 million deal to sign him.

Veiga Open To Arsenal Move

According to Spanish journalist Manu Sainz, Viega is open to a move to Arsenal. The highly respected midfielder for Celta Vigo, is said to have made it clear that, despite both sides’ interest in him during the summer transfer window, he would rather join Arsenal than Tottenham, their rivals in North London. Other Premier League teams including Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle, and the league’s current champions are interested in the 21-year-old’s abilities.

Update On Lukaku, Aubameyang, And Ziyech

As was previously announced today, Romelu Lukaku, Pierre Aubameyang, and Hakim Ziyech are anticipated to report back to training on day 17.

They should take their time, says Chelsea, and come up with a way to sell them all. If not, they should begin training on day 17.

