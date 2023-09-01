SPORT

Transfer News: Burnley makes bid to Chelsea for Maasten, Chelsea confirms the departure of Burstow.

Burnley makes bid to Chelsea for Maasten.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Burnley have made a bid to Chelsea for Maasten. Burnley bid made to Chelsea was 31.5 million pounds. There is still no green light from the player as he is reluctant to leave Chelsea. If Maasten leaves Chelsea, sell on clause will also be included as part of the deal. Burnley still pushing to sign him as he performed excellently for them during his loan spell.

Chelsea confirms the departure of Burstow.

Chelsea confirmed the departure of their striker, Burstow to Championship side, Sunderland. The striker will return to Chelsea after his loan spell as no buy option clause was included in the deal.

Man Utd signs new LB, Reguilon.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United have completed the signing a new Left back, Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. The defender joins on a short term deal until January and no buy option clause was included in the deal. He will replace Luke Shaw that was injured for the main time.

Chelsea completes the signing of Palmer.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have completed the signing of Cole Palmer from Manchester City for a fixed fee of 40 million pounds. The Englishman signed a seven year contract at the club until June 2030 with option for one more season.

Evans extend his contract with Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Evans have extended his contract with Manchester United until June 2024.

