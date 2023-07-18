SPORT

Transfer News: Burnley closing on Redmond agreement, Al-Hilal make third offer for Fulham’s Mitrovic

Burnley closing on Redmond agreement

Burnley are close to agreeing a deal with midfielder Nathan Redmond. The former Southampton winger is a free agent after leaving Turkish club Besiktas this summer.

Vincent Kompany was keen to add Premier League experience to his Burnley squad after promotion from the Championship and, with 28 goals in 264 top-flight appearances, Redmond fits the bill.

Al-Hilal make third offer for Fulham’s Mitrovic

Fulham have received a third bid from Al-Hilal for Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, the bid is €40 million (£34m/$45m) as reported by Ben Jacobs. The Cottagers had already rejected a €35 million (£30m/$39m) from Al-Hilal.

‘Bidstrup leaves Brentford for RB Salzburg

Mads Bidstrup has joined Red Bull Salzburg on a permanent transfer from Brentford.

The Denmark Under-21 midfielder makes the move to the Austrian side for an undisclosed fee.

Bidstrup has been with Brentford since July 2020 and made 14 first-team appearances during his time in west London.

Bournemouth agree £15.5m deal for Kerkez

Bournemouth have agreed a deal with AZ Alkmaar for left-back Milos Kerkez. The fee is £14 million plus £1.5 million in add-ons for the 19 year old Hungary International. He’ll arrive in the UK tomorrow with his medical to follow.

Personal terms not expected to be a problem. He’s an exciting young player that has been watched by a number of Premier League sides.

