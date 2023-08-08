Transfer News: Brighton firm on Caicedo future, Bayern to submit new £94.6m bid for Kane

Brighton firm on Caicedo future

Brighton’s technical director has provided an update on the club’s stance over Moises Caicedo, according to Sky Sports. Chelsea have seen multiple bids, the latest of which was worth £80m, rejected for the midfielder. Brighton are holding out for closer to £100m.

Brighton technical director David Weir has told Sky Sports the club “haven’t had an acceptable offer” for Moises Caicedo.

Bayern to submit new £94.6m bid for Kane

Bayern Munich want to submit a new offer of €110m (£94.6m) including add ons for Harry Kane today or tomorrow, according to Sky Sports.

Bayern are aware that Kane wants his future sorted out this week. Tottenham face Brentford in the opening weekend of the season, live on Sky Sports, this Sunday.

Galatasaray interested in Spurs’ Tanganga

Galatasaray are among the clubs interested in Japhet Tanganga, whose future at Tottenham is again uncertain this summer.

Spurs are bringing in new centre-backs – signing two already with the possibility of a third before the deadline – so Tanganga faces even greater competition for game time. He came close to joining AC Milan last year but then Spurs boss Antonio Conte wanted him to stay and fight for a place in his team, which he did. But Tanganga made only seven appearances in all competitions last term.

There are Premier League clubs that have expressed tentative interest while Inter Milan also have him on their list – but there is nothing advanced by way of an exit for him yet.

Spurs are thought to be open to both permanent and loan offers that include a permanent option, as they make changes to Ange Postecoglou’s squad. Spurs will also listen to offers for centre-backs Davinson Sanchez and Joe Rodon.

Turner completes Nottingham Forest medical

Matt Turner has completed his Nottingham Forest medical. The formal announcement of his move from Arsenal is expected today.

Nottingham Forest’s Premier League opener is at Arsenal on Saturday.

chelseaupdatez (

)