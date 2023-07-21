SPORT

TRANSFER NEWS – Brighton Boss’ Statement On Caicedo Shows It Will Be Hard For Chelsea To Sign Him

Chelsea have been chasing Brighton’s midfielder Moises Caicedo all summer, but the deal has not progressed as Chelsea fans would have expected.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has now made some statement which suggests that Caicedo’s move to Chelsea isn’t getting any closer and might be harder to finalize.Chelsea, Brighton continue Moisés Caicedo dance - We Ain't Got No History

In his press conference ahead of their first FC series match in the US, De Zerbi has stated that club chairman Toni Bloom has assured him that if situation does not change, Moises Caicedo will stay at the club beyond this summer.

De Zerbi: Defenders vital to my method

“I spoke with Tony Bloom, he told me if the condition don’t change Moises stays with us”. “For me, could be great news. If Moises leaves, we have to find another player of same level”

Chelsea boost in Moises Caicedo transfer chase as Brighton boss admits he can't guarantee £65m-rated star will stay | The Sun

A deal for Caicedo is not getting any closer as Brighton will continue to stand firm. The club reportedly wants an offer worth around the 105m that Arsenal payed for Declan RiceChelsea must pay £100m to sign Moises Caicedo

Brighton reportedly rejected a bid of around 70M from Chelsea for Moises Caicedo this week, and it remains to be seen if Chelsea will return with an improved bid for the Ecuadorian.

