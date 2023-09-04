Transfer News: Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Roma rejected chance to sign Greenwood; Fenerbahce plotting late move for Arsenal midfielder Jorginho

Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Roma rejected chance to sign Mason Greenwood

Brentford, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Roma all reportedly rejected the chance to sign Mason Greenwood on loan from Manchester United. Several clubs from across Europe were sounded out before a season-long loan deal was eventually struck with La Liga side Getafe. The Athletic claims that Premier League outfit Brentford snubbed the chance to put an agreement in place, while German giants Dortmund did likewise. Roma were credited with interest at one stage, as former United boss Jose Mourinho mulled over a reunion with Greenwood in Italy, but they – along with Serie A rivals AC Milan – are said to have reached the conclusion that a deal was not in their best interests.

SOURCE: The Athletic

Fenerbahce plotting late move for Arsenal midfielder Jorginho

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has reportedly emerged as a late summer transfer target for Fenerbahce. While the majority of leagues around Europe closed for business last Friday, Turkish Super Lig clubs can still purchase players until September 15. According to Ajansspor journalist Arda Birben on Twitter, Jorginho remains on the radar of Fenerbahce, who are in the market for a ‘number six’. Fenerbahce head coach Ismail Kartal has already been provided with some eye-catching additions in recent months, including Manchester United’s Fred.

SOURCE: Arda Birben

Man Utd takeover ‘off’

Nearly 10 months after the Glazer family put Man Utd up for sale, reports suggest that the controversial siblings could now take the Red Devils off the market. According to the Daily Mail, United’s owners wanted a £10billion bid for the club. Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe failed to meet that valuation. It is widely claimed that their offers were valued at around £5bn.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

