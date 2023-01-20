Transfer News: Blues Want To Sign Yves Bissouma, Chelsea linked with Zidane as Potter replacement

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea want to sign Spurs midfielder Yves Bissouma

According to a report from The Telegraph, Chelsea want to reinforce their midfield with the signing of Yves Bissouma from Spurs.

However, the North London outfit are unlikely to meet the demands of their city rivals even if Hakim Ziyech is included in the deal.

Chelsea have faced a lot of issues in midfield this season and are also after Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo.

Chelsea linked with Zidane as Potter replacement

Chelsea have been linked to Zinedine Zidane as results under Potter continue to be poor and they search for a replacement for him, according to OK Diario GOAL.

The report claims that Chelsea has offered a £44.5m package to the 3-time UCL winning manager to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

Skriniar makes decision

Milan Skriniar is set to join PSG on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Chelsea and Tottenham are among the players to have been linked with the 27-year-old, who is out of contract at Inter Milan in the summer.

But L’Equipe report that it’s PSG who have won the race, with Skriniar expected to join the Ligue 1 side ahead of next season.

Zaniolo not involved for Romo

Roma will not include Nicolo Zaniolo in their squad for this weekend’s match against Spezia.

That’s according to Sky Sport, with it reported that the Serie A side are willing to sell the 23-year-old this month.

Tottenham want to sign the Italian and have held talks with Zaniolo’s agent, but any move would likely cost in the region of €40m.

Dortmund pull out of Elanga race

Borussia Dortmund have pulled out of the race to sign Manchester United and Sweden winger Anthony Elanga, Sky Sports Deutschland have revealed.

