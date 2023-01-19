Transfer News: Blues Make Contact With Agents Of Madueke, Arsenal Agree Personal Terms With Trossard

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Chelsea make initial contact with agents of Noni Madueke

According to journalist Simon Phillips ( Give Me Sport), Chelsea have now ‘accelerated’ their pursuit of the 20-year-old winger and have made ‘initial contact’ with the player’s agent to see whether a deal can be done this month.

Phillips told GiveMeSport: “Chelsea are definitely very keen on this player. He’s one of many top young talents that Chelsea are trying to bring in.

“We’ve seen already, since the new owners came in, that they have been splashing the cash on young players.

“He’s another one that has come to the forefront and they’ve recently accelerated that interest and had some initial contact with his agent to see if a deal is doable.”

Arsenal agree personal terms with Trossard

As per journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have agreed on personal terms with Brighton ace Leandro Trossard and are close to signing him.

Romano reports that Arsenal and Brighton are in advanced talks for a deal for Trossard, whom the latter are looking to cash out on with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

PSG keeping tabs on Gianluca Scamacca

According to Media Foot, PSG are keen on signing West Ham forward Gianluca Scamacca to reinforce their attack.

PSG were interested in Scamacca in the last window as well, with sporting director Luis Campos willing to pay €50m for him as per the report. However, the Italian ended up joining West Ham for €36m.

Juve want Havertz included in Vlahović deal

According to Calciomercatoweb, Juventus don’t mind Chelsea including forward Kai Havertz in their bid to sign striker Dušan Vlahović.

As per the article, Juventus feels Havertz’s age and profile are similar to that of Vlahović, therefore he would be an ideal replacement without them having to spend much.

Man Utd reject West Ham offer for Maguire

Manchester United have rejected a loan offer from West Ham for Harry Maguire as they do not intend to let go of the England international, according to the Daily Mail.

Maguire has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and even left-back Luke Shaw is being preferred to him in central defence. Nonetheless, Erik ten Hag wants to keep the defender for the remainder of the season.

