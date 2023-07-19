SPORT

Transfer News: Benjamin Mendy officially joins new club, Ampadu leaves Chelsea on a permanent dea

Benjamin Mendy officially joins new club

Just few days after getting fully exonerated by the Chester Crown Court, former Man City defender, Benjemin Mendy has officially joined Lorient Fc as their new left back.

The 29 years old will return to professional football after three years. He signed a deal linking him to the club till 2025.

Chelsea defender, Ampadu leaves on a permanent deal

Chelsea defender, Ethan Ampadu has officially left the club on a permanent deal. Ampadu graduated from Chelsea Academy and has spent the last few years on loan deals.

Chelsea has now sold him to Leeds on a £7M deal plus addons. Chelsea will also have a percentage on his future sale.

Barcelona officially signs Romeu

Barcelona has officially announced the signing of Oriol Romeu on a 3 year deal from Girona. Romeu returns to the club where he started his youth career 19 years ago. Romeu becomes Barcelona third signing this summer after the arrival of Gundogan and Martinez.

