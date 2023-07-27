SPORT

Transfer News: Bayern set to make improve bid for Harry Kane, Hudson-Odoi still in Fulham radar.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read

Bayern set to make improve bid for Harry Kane.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Bayern are set to make an improve bid for Harry Kane. The German Club had their first bid of €80m plus add-ons rejected by Tottenham Hotspur. Bayern board are set to meet Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy on Friday to discuss about Harry Kane deal.

Hudson-Odoi still in Fulham radar.

Hudson Odoi is still in Fulham radar as they keep negotiating to sign the winger from Chelsea. Fabrizio Romano revealed that Fulham made a proposal of €4m but Chelsea keep insisting on a fee of €8m to complete the deal. Fulham are confident that they can complete the signing of Hudson Odoi in the next days.

Inter Milan still pushing to sign Yann Sommer from Bayern Munich.

Inter Milan are still pushing to sign Yann Sommer from German club, Bayern Munich. Talks are still ongoing between both clubs in order to reach an agreement as Inter want Sommer as Andre Onana replacement.

Destabilizeronnews (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

IRE VS NIG: Nigeria Team News, Suitable XI & Kickoff Time For This Knockout Decider Clash

4 mins ago

PSG vs CER: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

17 mins ago

Onome Ebi Writes Her Name In The History Books Following Nigeria’s 3-2 Win Over Australia

27 mins ago

5 Popular Football Teams Who Underwent Name Transformations

40 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button