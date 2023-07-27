Transfer News: Bayern set to make improve bid for Harry Kane, Hudson-Odoi still in Fulham radar.

Bayern set to make improve bid for Harry Kane.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Bayern are set to make an improve bid for Harry Kane. The German Club had their first bid of €80m plus add-ons rejected by Tottenham Hotspur. Bayern board are set to meet Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy on Friday to discuss about Harry Kane deal.

Hudson-Odoi still in Fulham radar.

Hudson Odoi is still in Fulham radar as they keep negotiating to sign the winger from Chelsea. Fabrizio Romano revealed that Fulham made a proposal of €4m but Chelsea keep insisting on a fee of €8m to complete the deal. Fulham are confident that they can complete the signing of Hudson Odoi in the next days.

Inter Milan still pushing to sign Yann Sommer from Bayern Munich.

Inter Milan are still pushing to sign Yann Sommer from German club, Bayern Munich. Talks are still ongoing between both clubs in order to reach an agreement as Inter want Sommer as Andre Onana replacement.

