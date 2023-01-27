Transfer News: Bayern Munich To Compete With Man Utd For Kane, Flamengo Have Accepted Wolves Offer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bayern Munich To Compete With Man Utd For Kane

﻿

Bayern Munich is prepared to compete with Manchester United for Harry Kane’s services in the summer.

The summer transfer of England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham has been widely predicted, and United are well-known fans of Kane.

Bayern, meanwhile, is also monitoring the issue. Additionally, they may have a better chance of getting Kane because Spurs would rather sell him to a foreign club than a Premier League opponent.

Flamengo Have Accepted Wolves Offer

Flamengo and Wolves have agreed to £15 million price for midfielder Joao Gomes.

The 21-year-old has established himself as a regular in the Brazilian division despite only making his debut in 2020.

Before what has been a busy transfer window at Molineux, Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui identified Gomes as a crucial possible signing.

Flamengo was eager to trade with Lyon, so the Premier League team had to compete with them for Gomes.

Gomes wanted to play for Wolves, and it’s expected that he’ll arrive in England early next week to begin his medical.

