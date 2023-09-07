Transfer News: Bayern Munich plotting move for Jadon Sancho; Man United interested in Joao Palhinha

Bayern Munich plotting January move for Jadon Sancho

Bayern Munich are reportedly monitoring the situation of Manchester United’s fringe star Jadon Sancho and could make a move for him in January. According to Fichajes, Bayern Munich are lining up a cut-price January transfer swoop for Manchester United flop Jadon Sancho, with the Red Devils considering offloading the England international in January.

Man United interested in Joao Palhinha

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha. The Portuguese star looked set to move to Bayern Munich this summer, but saw a deadline day move collapse after the cottagers couldn’t find a suitable replacement. And The Athletic are now reporting that United could move for the 28-year-old in January. They would face competition still from Bayern who are said to remain interested in re-entering the race for Palhinha’s signature by The Evening Standard.

Pepe heading for Trabzonspor

Nicolas Pepe is reportedly edging closer to a move to Trabzonspor. According to Foot Mercarto, the Turkish outfit are advancing talks with Pepe over a deal. The move would see the Ivorian join Trabzonspor on a one-year contract if all goes to plan. The Gunners winger has also been linked with a move to Besiktas and also to Saudi Arabia, but it looks as if they could be off. Pepe joined Arsenal in 2019 for £72million, but has failed to live up to his price tag.

