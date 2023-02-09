Transfer News: Bayern Munich Is Interested In Osimhen, Man United Will Need To Pay £88.7 For Muani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bayern Munich Is Interested In Osimhen

﻿

Bayern Munich will rival United for the services of Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

United are interested in signing the Nigerian international who is strongly linked with a move ahead of the upcoming season.

In just 21 outings this season, he has 17 goals.

Man United Will Need To Pay £88.7 For Muani

If Manchester United wants to have any chance of acquiring Eintracht Frankfurt striker and France International Randal Kolo Muani this summer, they will need to pay £88.7 million.

The Frenchman has been in fantastic form for Frankfurt this season, scoring 14 goals and grabbing 14 assists in 28 games across all competitions. He played and scored for France at the World Cup in Qatar.

The 24-year-old success this season, and his price has dramatically climbed, thus Frankfurt is undoubtedly expecting offers. It is said that if the price is appropriate, they will consider proposals.

