Transfer News: Bayern Adds Kepa To Goalkeeping Shortlist, Walker Set To Sign New Man City Contract

Bayern’s Goalkeeping Quest:

Bayern Munich is on the hunt for a new goalkeeper, and recent reports suggest that Kepa Arrizabalaga has made it to their shortlist. The suggestion came from none other than Thomas Tuchel, indicating the Chelsea shot-stopper’s potential suitability for the role. Talks between Chelsea and Bayern are in the pipeline to explore the possibility of an agreement. Other candidates in the race include Geronimo Rulli and Bounou.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Kyle Walker Commits to City: Manchester City fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Kyle Walker’s decision to sign a new contract with the club is now confirmed. The right-back has accepted the fresh proposal put forth by the club, signaling his intent to stay. After the revelation of the new offer earlier this week, fans eagerly await the official sealing of the deal.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Wolves’ Managerial Shuffle: Wolverhampton Wanderers have decided to part ways with Julen Lopetegui, paving the way for Gary O’Neill to step into the managerial role. Advanced talks are underway between O’Neill and the club, with hopes of finalizing the agreement promptly. The appointment marks a significant change in the coaching staff and the team’s future direction.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Crystal Palace’s Defensive Boost: Crystal Palace is set to welcome Lewis Hall into their ranks this week. Positive discussions between Hall and the club have borne fruit after an agreement was reached with Chelsea last week. The player will join on loan until June 2024, providing a fresh defensive option for the team.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Tottenham’s Loan Moves: Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United have reached an agreement for Joe Rodon’s loan transfer. The center-back will don the white jersey for the remainder of the season, strengthening Leeds’ defense. Meanwhile, Tottenham continues to work on potential solutions for Japhet Tanganga and Davinson Sanchez, indicating further moves in the coming days or weeks.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

