Transfer News: Barcelona to hold Kylian Mbappe talks; Chelsea in Dusan Vlahovic hunt

Barcelona to hold Kylian Mbappe talks

Barcelona will hold talks over beating Real Madrid to Kylian Mbappe. L’Equipe report on a phone conversation being put in the diary for the Catalans to discuss Mbappe’s transfer with PSG. Barcelona’s lack of cash is an issue in any deal yet they are expected to make that up by offering up some of their own players.

Chelsea in Dusan Vlahovic hunt

Juventus still want over £70m for Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian striker has been linked with a move away from Turin all summer with Chelsea, Real Madrid and PSG all keen – the latter as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe. Tuttosport say Juve’s own transfer business highly depends on Vlahovic’s sale, something which they are nonetheless not willing to settle for cheaply.

Chelsea working on deal for Wahi and Olise

Chelsea are reportedly working hard to complete the signings of Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise and Montpellier striker Elye Wahi this summer. The Blues have already submitted a £35m bid for Olise, according to RMC Sport, with the winger also said to be a target for Manchester City. Meanwhile, it has been claimed by Fabrizio Romano that a deal is close to see Wahi move to Stamford Bridge over the coming weeks.

Zaha completes Galatasaray move

Wilfried Zaha has officially joined Galatasaray, putting an end to the saga surrounding his future. The Ivory Coast international, 30, had turned down the offer of a lucrative new deal at Selhurst Park. Zaha has signed a three-year contract worth £3.7million per season and he’ll wear the No.14 shirt in Istanbul.

