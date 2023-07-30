Transfer News: Barcelona still want to sign Joao Felix; Inter’s £30m bid for Balogun rejected

Barca still after Joao Felix

Barcelona remain interested in Joao Felix, though they may need to complete some sales before getting a deal through. According to Sport ( 90min), a deal before the end of the summer remains on the table. Among those who Barca could sell include Clement Lenglet and Franck Kessie, both of whom are reportedly being eyed by Tottenham.

Inter’s £30m bid for Balogun rejected by Arsenal

Arsenal have reportedly rejected Inter Milan’s opening offer of £30m for striker Folarin Balogun immediately and have demanded the Serie A side up their offer in order to land the American international, according to the Daily Express.

Moises Caicedo ready to ask Brighton for Chelsea transfer

More good news for Blues fans!

Despite the fact Brighton have rejected Chelsea’s latest offer for Moises Caicedo, the midfielder is reportedly ready to get involved in the talks himself. According to The Times, the Ecuador international will ask the Seagulls to lower their asking price of £100m to finally move to west London.

Maguire completes move to join Carlisle United

Carlisle United have signed former Preston North End forward Maguire on a one-year deal. The 29-year-old – who won the last of his 11 caps for the Republic of Ireland in 2020 – is Paul Simpson’s eighth new arrival this summer. A run of 54 goals in 74 games for Cork earned him a move to Deepdale in 2017.

