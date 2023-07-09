Transfer News: Barcelona Pursues Chelsea Youngster Andrey Santos, Newcastle Nears Signing of Barnes

Barcelona Pursues Chelsea Youngster Andrey Santos

Barcelona has reportedly made contact with Chelsea regarding the potential transfer of Andrey Santos. Negotiations between the two clubs are said to be ongoing, as confirmed by journalist Pedrosa. Santos, a highly admired Brazilian midfielder, has caught the attention of Barcelona, who are eager to strike a deal with Chelsea for the former Vasco Da Gama player.

Newcastle Nears Signing of Barnes

In a bid to strengthen their squad, Newcastle United is closing in on the signing of Harvey Barnes from Leicester City. The negotiations are progressing well, and the deal is expected to be finalized next week. Sources confirm that Barnes himself is keen on the move, which adds to Newcastle’s confidence in securing the talented player.

Manchester United Considers Greenwood in Højlund Deal

Mason Greenwood’s future at Manchester United hangs in the balance as potential discussions have arisen regarding his involvement in the club’s pursuit of Rasmus Højlund. The possibility of using Greenwood as a makeweight in the deal has been contemplated, with the idea of a loan move to Atalanta being raised. Manchester United is exploring all avenues to secure Højlund and are considering various scenarios involving Greenwood.

Henryslaw (

)