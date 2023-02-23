Transfer News: Barcelona Is Interested In Kubo, Barcelona Has Rejected Raphinha’s Bid

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona Is Interested In Kubo

Takefusa Kubo is loved by Xavi, and he wants to be a member of his team. To determine whether it would be possible to proceed, Barcelona spoke with the player’s agent about his contractual status at Real Sociedad and the connections he still has with Real Madrid.

However, if Barcelona did make a play for the Japanese international, Los Blancos would essentially have the upper hand.

At Real Sociedad, Kubo is having a fantastic season and has become an important member of the team. They have exceeded all expectations and are currently third in the La Liga standings.

Barcelona Has Rejected Raphinha’s Bid

Raphinha only joined Barcelona in the summer, but after a slow start to life at Camp Nou, speculation about his future at the club has already begun.

Arsenal of the Premier League made a €70 million offer for the Brazilian during the January transfer window.

Even though the summer signing had a difficult time adjusting to life at the club Barcelona rejected the bid.

