Transfer News: Barcelona Is Interested In Chelsea’s Right-Back, Gusto Is Set For Chelsea Medical

Barcelona Is Interested In Chelsea’s Right-Back

Cesar Azpilicueta may return to Barcelona from Chelsea as Xavi Hernandez looks for a capable and affordable right-back alternative.

If Cesar Azpilicueta becomes available, Barcelona might make another attempt to sign him in the summer. If Reece James’s fitness persuades them, the veteran Chelsea player might leave the team.

In the end, Azpilicueta renewed his contract with the team, extending it till 2024. Chelsea, who had suffered as a result of Reece James’s forced absence owing to injury, might have benefited from the move. Before the World Cup, the right wing-back who was initially selected developed a knee issue. His recent return seems to be cut short by a recurrence of the first issue.

Gusto Is Set For Chelsea Medical

Malo Gusto, a defender for Lyon, has travelled for Chelsea medical.

The right-back is scheduled to return to his previous club on loan after the Blues and the Ligue 1 team reached an agreement earlier this weekend.

