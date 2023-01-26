Transfer News: Barcelona Is Interested In Brazilian Wonderkid, Brighton Is Interested In Chamberlain

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona Is Interested In Brazilian Wonderkid

Barcelona has pulled ahead of the competition in the hunt to recruit Brazilian wonderkid, Vitor Roque.

The 17-year-old attacker who is currently playing for Athletico Paranaense has already made a name for himself in the Brazil Under-20 national team, where his exploits have drawn attention.

At the Under-20 CONMEBOL Championship, Roque has already scored three goals in two games for Brazil, and numerous top European teams are keeping an eye on his progress.

Roque is being chased by Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Real Madrid.

Brighton Is Interested In Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a target for Brighton.

Leandro Trossard left the Seagulls for Arsenal this month, and they are now looking for replacement players.

When his contract with Liverpool expires in June, it will be interesting to see if the team sells Oxlade-Chamberlain now or lets him go for nothing at the end of the current campaign.

