Barcelona completes official signing.

Barcelona have completed the official signing of Oriol Romeu on a permanent deal from Girona. The defensive midfielder was signed on a three year deal with the Spanish Club until June 2026. The documents were signed today and medical tests were also completed. Barcelona have set a release clause of €400m on the player.

Tottenham in talks to sign new CB, Phillips.

Tottenham are in talks to sign new CB, Phillips from Black Burn. The young defender is for the future and a fee of €3m will be paid to confirm the signing. Medical tests will soon been carried out in order to complete the deal.

Leeds United completes official signing.

Leeds United have completed the official signing of new defender/defensive midfielder Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea. The deal will worth a fee of €7m plus add-ons. Chelsea have set a sell on clause in the deal.

