Transfer News: Barcelona closing in on Romeu deal, Arsenal open to releasing goalie Arthur Okonkwo.

Barcelona closing in on Romeu deal.

Barcelona are closing in on Oriol Romeu deal with Girona as agreement have been reached to sign the midfielder. The condition of the deal was a €4.5m fixed fee plus a loan deal for Pablo Torre loan. He has already completed medical test in Barcelona today and will travel to USA with the team for pre-season.

Arsenal open to release, goalie Arthur Okonkwo.

Arsenal are open to release their goalie, Arthur Okonkwo. He will now find a new club after coming back from a loan deal with Sturm Graz last season. The plan is a permanent move and interest are developing within England and in Europe as he is no longer in Arsenal’s plan.

Ethan Ampadu set to join Leeds United on a permanent move.

Ethan Ampadu is set to join Leeds United on a permanent move from Chelsea. A fixed fee of €7m plus add-ons will be paid to Chelsea for the deal.

