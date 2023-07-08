Transfer News: Barca Wants Chelsea’s Brazilian Youngster, Newcastle Close In On Harvey Barnes.

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Barca Wants Chelsea’s Brazilian Youngster.

Barcelona have contacted Chelsea for Andrey Santos and negotiations are ongoing according to journalist, Pedrosa. The Brazilian midfielder is very well admired at the Camp Nou and Barcelona will hope to strike a deal with Chelsea for the former Vasco Da Gama player.

[Source: pedrosa]

Newcastle Close In On Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle are edging closer to signing Harvey Barnes and hope to get a deal over the line with Leicester next week. The player wants the move.

(Source: Matt_LawDT_DT)

United To Use Greenwood As Make Weight In Hojlund Deal.

Mason Greenwood has emerged as a possible makeweight in Manchester United’s bid to sign Rasmus Højlund. The possibility of Greenwood making a loan move to Atalanta in the deal for Højlund has been discussed.

(Source: ChrisWheelerDM)

