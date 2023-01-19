Transfer News: Barca Want Guedes To Replace Depay, Brighton Put 75m Price Tag On Blues Target Moises

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Barcelona want Gonçalo Guedes to replace Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay’s move to Atletico Madrid isn’t official yet, but the Blaugrana are already looking for a successor.

According to Diario AS, the Catalans are interested in signing Portugal international Gonçalo Guedes, a former Valencia star who currently plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Guedes has battled to adjust to life in England since joining Wolves last summer, but he was a star in La Liga during his time at Valencia, and Xavi Hernández has shown interest in signing him.

The report even adds that Guedes has already spoken with Xavi and given his approval for the move, and Barça would be ready to table a six-month loan until the end of the season with option-to-buy in the summer.

Brighton put £75m price tag on Chelsea target Caicedo

The Blues have now been told how much it could cost to sign Moises Caicedo this month as Graham Potter looks to bolster his midfield.

However, bringing the Ecuadorian to Stamford Bridge could come at a premium, with the Seagulls unwilling to sell their star midfelder as they pursue European football.

The 21-year-old, who sees his deal at the Amex Stadium expire in 2025, has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge following the appointment of his former boss. The Seagulls are believed to want £75m-plus for Caicedo and no bid has yet been made.

Chelsea make initial contact with agents of Noni Madueke

According to journalist Simon Phillips ( Give Me Sport), Chelsea have now ‘accelerated’ their pursuit of the 20-year-old winger and have made ‘initial contact’ with the player’s agent to see whether a deal can be done this month.

Phillips told GiveMeSport: “Chelsea are definitely very keen on this player. He’s one of many top young talents that Chelsea are trying to bring in.

“We’ve seen already, since the new owners came in, that they have been splashing the cash on young players.

“He’s another one that has come to the forefront and they’ve recently accelerated that interest and had some initial contact with his agent to see if a deal is doable.”

Juventus keeping tabs on Real Madrid defender Nacho

Juventus are keeping a close eye on Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez with a view to make a move for him in the near future as they appreciate his experience and versatility at the back, according to TuttoJuve.

The Spaniard, who turns 33 years old today, has been a long-serving utility player for the Merengues, and has won every domestic trophy under the sun with his boyhood club. Now, though, he is no longer a regular starter, and could look for a fresh challlenge, with his current contract expiring in the summer.

