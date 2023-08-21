Transfer News: Barca still pushing to complete Cancelo deal, Man Utd exploring move for Vlachodimos.

Barca still pushing to complete Cancelo deal.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Spanish Club, Barca are still pushing to complete the signing of Cancelo from Manchester City. The deal have not been sealed yet but breakthrough is expected soon. Cancelo waiting for both clubs to reach total agreement as he already agreed personal terms with Barcelona some weeks ago.

Man Utd exploring move for Vlachodimos.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United are exploring move for Vlachodimos from Benfica. The goalkeeper will be a backup for Onana if Dean Henderson joins Crystal Palace or Nottingham Forest.

Alexis Sanchez likely to rejoin Inter Milan.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Alexis Sanchez is likely to rejoin Inter Milan from Olympique Marseille. The forward sent a message to Inter Milan CEO, Marotta that he wants to rejoin the club.

Deal signed between PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona for Dest deal.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that the deal have been signed between PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona for Dest deal. A buy option clause of €10m that is not mandatory have been inserted in the deal. PSV will cover 50% of his salaries during his loan spell.

